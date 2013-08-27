OTTAWA U.S. President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper on Tuesday agreed that the use of chemical weapons in Syria merited a firm, effective and timely response from the international community, a spokesman for Harper said.

The two leaders talked amid mounting signs that Washington and its allies are edging toward a limited use of force against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's loyalists in the wake of a poison gas attack last week that killed hundreds of civilians.

"Both leaders agreed that significant use of chemical weapons merits a firm response from the international community in an effective and timely manner," Harper spokesman Andrew MacDougall said in a statement.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler)