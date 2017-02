AZAZ, Syria An air strike by a Syrian jet in the northern town of Azaz killed 80 people on Wednesday and wounded 150, a local doctor said.

The doctor, who identified himself only by his first name Mohammad, was speaking at a hospital in Azaz. Activists had earlier said at least 30 people were killed.

(This version of the story was corrected to say the doctor spoke at hospital, not at scene of air strike)

(reporting by Hadeel al-Shalchi)