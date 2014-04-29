AMSTERDAM The global chemical weapons watchdog overseeing the destruction of Syria's toxic stockpile will send a fact-finding mission to Syria to investigate allegations by rebels and activists of chlorine gas attacks, the organization said on Tuesday.

The Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said in a statement the Syrian government had agreed to accept the mission and had promised to provide security in areas under its control.

Rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad's rule have said the Syrian government has used chlorine gas in attacks during the civil war, which is entering its fourth year.

