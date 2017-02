BEIRUT Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Monday there was no date set for a long-delayed international conference aimed at ending the country's civil war.

"There is no date so far ... And current factors do not help in holding it," Assad told Al Mayadeen television. The conference is known as the Geneva 2 conference.

"Many questions about this conference are still on the table."

