DOHA Syria's envoy to Cyprus Lamia al-Hariri has defected and is now in Qatar, a member of the opposition Syrian National Council (SNC) said on Wednesday.

"Yes, she has defected and is in Doha," SNC member Wael Merza told Reuters by phone.

In Cyprus, government officials said they had no information on whether Hariri had defected. "All we are aware of is that she is not in Cyprus," a senior source told Reuters.

Separately, two sources in the Syrian opposition movement told Reuters Hariri had left the diplomatic mission in Nicosia on Tuesday, telling staff she was feeling unwell and was going to a doctor.

