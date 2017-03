WASHINGTON Russia may hike military assistance to Syria should the United States strike, the top U.S. military officer told Congress on Tuesday, adding, however, that was not a reason in his view to hesitate to act.

"There is some indication that they (the Russians) have assured the regime that if we destroy something, they can replace it," General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff told a Senate hearing.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart)