CAIRO The Egyptian army will not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, the state news agency quoted a military source as saying on Sunday, a day after President Mohamed Mursi backed the idea of a no-fly zone in Syria.

"The Egyptian army is to protect Egypt and its national security only ... The Egyptian army will not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and will not be lured or used in any regional conflicts," the military source said.

A military spokesman declined to comment.

The remarks came one day after Mursi cut all diplomatic ties with Damascus, backed the no-fly zone over Syria and said: "Egypt, its nation, leadership ... and army, will not abandon the Syrian people until it achieves its rights and dignity.

A Syrian official statement described Mursi's statement as irresponsible and part of what it described as a conspiracy against Syria.

The statement said Mursi was placating extremist Sunni clerics who are advocating a holy struggle in Syria to remove President Bashar al-Assad, who follows the Alawite faith, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam.

