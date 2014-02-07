GENEVA The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) has ambulances at arrival points for evacuees from the Old City of Homs and transported one patient for treatment, the first of 200 people expected to leave the besieged city, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Friday.

"SARC has posted ambulances at arrival points for evacuation in order to provide medical care to those who need it. One patient needing urgent treatment was transported already by SARC to a health facility," ICRC spokesman Ewan Watson told Reuters.

"That person went through ahead apparently of 200 others who are coming, according to SARC," he said, adding that the Syrian Red Crescent volunteers had not entered the town. The ICRC is not involved in the operation, he added.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)