AMMAN An explosion ripped through the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on Sunday killing 17 people and wounding 40, the official Syrian state news agency said.

The agency said the explosion occurred near a hospital and a school, which residents said were being used to house soldiers fighting an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad.

