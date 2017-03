Flame and smoke rise from the district of southeastern Wadi al-Dhahab in Homs August 1, 2013, in this picture provided by Shaam News Network. REUTERS/Khaled Tellawi/Shaam News Network/Handout via Reuters

Smoke rises from the district of southeastern Wadi al-Dhahab in Homs August 1, 2013, in this picture provided by Shaam News Network. REUTERS/Mohamed Ibrahim/Shaam News Network/Handout via Reuters

Flame and smoke rise from the district of southeastern Wadi al-Dhahab in Homs August 1, 2013, in this picture provided by Shaam News Network. REUTERS/Khaled Tellawi/Shaam News Network/Handout via Reuters

A still image taken from video posted on the Internet by opposition activists shows what they say is a ball of fire rising after an explosion in the central Syrian city of Homs on August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

A still image taken from video posted on the Internet by opposition activists shows what they say is a ball of fire rising after an explosion in the central Syrian city of Homs on August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

BEIRUT Forty people were killed and at least 120 people were wounded in an explosion at a weapons cache in the central Syrian city of Homs on Thursday, a group opposed to President Bashar al-Assad said.

The explosion occurred in the south-eastern district of Wadi al-Dhahab, which the army has taken over, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. The group has a network of sources in the opposition and state security forces.

The Observatory said the casualties were soldiers and civilians and that some of the wounded were in a critical condition.

(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)