PARIS France said on Thursday the United Nations Security Council must respond quickly and firmly to Syria in condemning the mortar attack on Turkey, which Paris called a threat to international security.

Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said France stood by NATO ally Turkey and that consultations were going on at the United Nations and in Brussels on how to deal with the most serious cross-border escalation of the 18-month-old uprising in Syria.

"I want and hope that the entire international community, in particular through the Security Council, passes a clear and swift message that condemns the Syrian authorities strongly," Fabius said in a statement.

France, one of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's biggest critics, called on the United Nations on September 25 to provide protection to areas controlled by rebels in Syria.

"This violation of international law constitutes a serious threat to international peace and security," Fabius said on Thursday.

"The international community cannot accept that the Syrian regime continues with its acts of violence inside and outside its borders. This must be put to an end without delay."

(Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Janet Lawrence)