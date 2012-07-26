WARSAW France said on Thursday that Russia and China must act within the United Nations Security Council to stop a possible bloodbath in the Syrian city of Aleppo, where reports say government forces are massing to put down a rebellion.

Asked during a visit to Warsaw if he had concerns about the situation in Aleppo, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said: "the countries of the world and in particular the permanent members (of the Security Council) should come together and take their responsibilities."

He singled out Russia and China, saying: "we hope that finally they will hear the cries, not only from the people in Syria, but from the rest of the world and the Arab countries, to stop this bloodbath."

"On the Syrian question, the news coming out shows that the perpetrator of massacres, (Syrian President Bashar) al-Assad, is continuing this sad activity. He kills and kills and that is all he does," Fabius told a news conference.

"I, like all the other democrats in the world, am convinced that Assad will, sooner or later, fall."

Assad says he is fighting to suppress a rebellion by foreign-backed terrorists.

