BEIRUT United Nations monitors in Syria who had travelled to Haffeh to investigate reports of clashes in the area deemed it too dangerous to enter, a U.N. spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"The security situation is not safe for them to enter. They were at the last checkpoint and the government said 'you can go through', but we deemed it unsafe," Sausan Ghosheh told Reuters by phone from Damascus.

(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Louise Ireland)