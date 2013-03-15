BRUSSELS French President Francois Hollande said on Friday he had received guarantees from the Syrian opposition that any future arms delivered to them in their fight against President Bashar al-Assad would end up in the right hands.

"In terms of delivering weapons ... to have the best answer the opposition must give all necessary guarantees," Hollande said at the end of a European Union leaders' summit.

"It's because we have been given those that we can envisage the lifting of the embargo. We have the certainty on the use of these weapons," he said.

He added that the opposition would be also given technical assistance if arms were to be delivered.

