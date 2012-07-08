Buildings damaged during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces are seen in the Al Qusour neighbourhood of Homs July 5, 2012. Picture taken July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Doha al Zeer carries her wounded son in Wadi Khaled town after shelling by Syrian forces towards villagers houses in North Lebanon July 7, 2012. Syrian artillery shelling struck a number of houses in Wadi Khaled area, killing a teenager, 16-year-old Nadia al-Ouishi and injuring five others, the National News Agency reported. REUTERS/ Roula Naeimeh

Mustafa al Zeer inspects his damaged house in Wadi Khaled town after shelling by Syrian forces towards villagers houses in North Lebanon July 7, 2012. Syrian artillery shelling struck a number of houses in Wadi Khaled area, killing a teenager, 16-year-old Nadia al-Ouishi and injuring five others, the National News Agency reported. REUTERS/ Roula Naeimeh

Relatives of Nadia al Ouisi carry her body during her funeral in Wadi Khaled town after shelling by Syrian forces towards villagers houses in North Lebanon July 7, 2012. Syrian artillery shelling struck a number of houses in Wadi Khaled area, killing a teenager, 16-year-old Nadia al-Ouishi and injuring five others, the National News Agency reported. REUTERS/ Roula Naeimeh

A child wounded during Syrian shelling in Lebanon's Wadi Khaled region lies in a hospital at Qobayat village in north Lebanon July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Roula Naeimeh

A child wounded during Syrian shelling in Lebanon's Wadi Khaled region lies in a hospital at Qobayat village in north Lebanon July 7, 2012. Syria's conflict spilled further into Lebanon on Saturday when mortar fire from Syria's President Bashar al-Assad's forces hit villages in north Lebanon, killing five people after rebels crossed the border to seek refuge, residents said. REUTERS/Roula Naeimeh

Free Syrian Army fighters, who defected from the regular army, are seen at Mahameel near Idlib, June 18, 2012. Picture taken June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Relatives of Nadia al Ouisi mourn during her funeral in Wadi Khaled town after shelling by Syrian forces towards villagers houses in North Lebanon July 7, 2012. Syrian artillery shelling struck a number of houses in Wadi Khaled area, killing a teenager, 16-year-old Nadia al-Ouishi and injuring five others, the National News Agency reported. REUTERS/ Roula Naeimeh

Demonstrators protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Al-Waar near Homs July 6, 2012. The characters on the Assad poster read 'Leave we are coming'. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan arrives at a hotel in Damascus July 8, 2012. International peace envoy Annan arrived in Damascus on Sunday, a Reuters witness said, a day after admitting that his peace plan had so far failed to end 16 months of bloodshed. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

BEIRUT Kofi Annan is due to hold talks on Monday with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who said U.S. political support for "terrorists" was hindering the peace envoy's plan to end 16 months of bloodshed.

Assad also accused Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey of supplying the rebels trying to overthrow him with arms and other support.

"We know that (Annan) is coming up against countless obstacles but his plan should not be allowed to fail, it is a very good plan," Assad told German television channel Das Erste.

"The biggest obstacle is that many countries do not even want this plan to succeed so they offer political support and continue to provide the terrorists in Syria with arms and money," Assad said, according to a transcript in German of the interview conducted in English on July 5.

Annan arrived on Sunday at the Dama Rose hotel in the Syrian capital, where U.N. observers have been staying since suspending their patrols because of an increase in the level of violence.

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Sunday that Syrian opposition forces were growing more effective and the sooner the violence ended, the better were the chances of sparing Syria's government a "catastrophic assault" by rebel fighters.

While Assad has faced sanctions and international condemnation over his crackdown on dissent, major Western and Arab powers have shied away from direct military action.

Turkey has reinforced its border and scrambled fighter aircraft several times since Syria shot down a Turkish reconnaissance jet on June 22 over what Damascus said were Syrian territorial waters in the Mediterranean. Ankara said the incident occurred in international air space.

"SAND IS RUNNING OUT"

"The sooner there can be an end to the violence and a beginning of a political transition process, not only will fewer people die, but there is a chance to save the Syrian state from a catastrophic assault that would be very dangerous not only to Syria but to the region," Clinton told a Tokyo news conference.

She appeared to be referring to the possibility of Syrian rebels launching such an assault on state institutions rather than to any outside intervention.

"There is no doubt that the opposition is getting more effective in their defense of themselves and in going on the offence against the Syrian military and the Syrian government's militias. So, the future ... should be abundantly clear to those who support the Assad regime," Clinton added.

"The sand is running out of the hour glass."

Syria's navy fired live missiles from ships and helicopters over the weekend, in an exercise aiming at demonstrating its ability to "defend Syria's shores against any possible aggression", state media said.

More than 30 people were killed on Sunday during a government bombardment and clashes between Syrian forces and Free Syrian Army rebels fighting to oust Assad, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Rami Abdelrahman, head of the Observatory, said residents of al-Sharifa in the wider Deir al-Zor province were reporting that rebels had for the first time taken over a tank and were using it to attack army positions.

The rebels have gained confidence in recent weeks, staging bolder attacks, holding pockets of territory across the country and clashing with troops only a few miles from the presidential palace in Damascus.

(Additional reporting by Marwan Makdessi in Damascus and Arshad Mohammed in Tokyo, editing by Diana Abdallah)