People walk past closed shops in the Christian quarter of Bab Touma, during a tour organised by the Syrian Information Ministry in order to demonstrate normal life in the capital, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

Demonstrators raise their arms as Syrian opposition flags are seen during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Kfr Suseh area in Damascus July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

A bullet-riddled vehicle belonging to a power station is pictured in Qaboun district in Damascus, in this undated handout released by SANA on July 17, 2012. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

Residents look at graves in a cemetery in Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Bodies of unidentified people are seen before burial in Deraa July 16, 2012. Picture taken July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

A member of the Free Syrian Army points his weapon through a hole in a wall as he takes up a defense position in a house in Qusseer neighbourhood in Homs July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

A man walks beside damaged shops on a street littered with debris in Homs July 17, 2012. Picture taken July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Members of the Free Syrian Army have lunch in Kafr Takharim, on the outskirts of Idlib July 17, 2012. Picture taken July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

A member of the Free Syrian Army looks on from a truck in Kafr Takharim, on the outskirts of Idlib July 17, 2012. Picture taken July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

(L-R) Former Syrian Defence Minister General Hassan Ali Turkmani, Defence Minister Daoud Rajha and Assef Shawkat, the brother-in-law of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen in this combination photo. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/Sana/Handout/Files

Syria's Interior Minister Mohammed al-Shaar speaks during a news conference in Damascus, in this file picture taken February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri/Files

Members of the Free Syrian Army are seen in Kafr Takharim, on the outskirts of Idlib July 17, 2012. Picture taken July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Assef Shawkat, brother-in-law of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, stands during the funeral of late president Hafez al-Assad in Damascus in this June 13, 2000 file photo. Shawkat was killed in a bomb attack which targeted a meeting of Assad's top security and military officials on July 18, 2012, Hezbollah's al-Manar television and a security source in Syria said. REUTERS /Khaled al-Hariri/Files

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Dawoud Rajha attends a Syrian air defence live ammunitions exercise in an undisclosed location in this undated file handout distributed on July 9, 2012. Daoud Rajha was killed by a bomb which exploded during a meeting of ministers and security officials at a national security building in Damascus on July 18, 2012, state television said. REUTERS/Sana/Files

Syrian Defence Minister Daoud Rajha attends a dinner in honour of army officers in Damascus on the anniversary of the 65th Army Foundation in this August 1, 2010 file photo. Daoud Rajha was killed by a bomb which exploded during a meeting of ministers and security officials at a national security building in Damascus on July 18, 2012, state television said. Picture taken August 1, 2010 REUTERS/Sana/Files

Syrian General Fahad Jassim al-Freij is seen in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA on July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout/Files

Daoud Rajha is sworn in as Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (R) in Damascus in this October 9, 2011 file photo. Rajha was killed by a bomb which exploded during a meeting of ministers and security officials at a national security building in Damascus on July 18, 2012, state television said. Picture taken October 9, 2011. REUTERS/SANA/Files

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (C) stands with leaders of the army, including Fahad Jassim al-Freij (front L) and Daoud Rajha (front R) at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in a ceremony to mark the 38th anniversary of the 1973 October War with Israel, in Damascus in this October 6, 2011 file handout photo released to Reuters on July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout/Files

BEIRUT/AMMAN Mystery surrounded the whereabouts of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Thursday, a day after a bomber killed and wounded his security chiefs and rebels closed in on the centre of Damascus, vowing to "liberate" the capital.

The Syrian leader made no public appearance and no statement on Wednesday after a bomber killed his powerful brother-in-law, his defense minister and a top general.

By the early hours of Thursday morning, residents had reported no let-up in the heaviest fighting to hit the capital in a 16-month revolt against Assad's rule.

Fighting on Wednesday had come to within sight of the presidential palace, near the security headquarters where the bomber struck a crisis meeting of defense and security chiefs.

Assad's brother-in-law Assef Shawkat, who served as a top commander and one of the pillars of the Assad clan's rule, was killed in the blast along with Defense Minister Daoud Rajha.

Another senior general also was killed and the heads of intelligence and the Interior Ministry were wounded, deeply damaging the security apparatus of the Assad family, which has ruled the country with an iron fist for four decades.

Intense clashes were reported late on Wednesday in the capital's central districts of Mezze and Kafar Souseh, while a police station in the Hajar al-Aswad district was in flames.

The army was shelling its own capital from the surrounding mountains as night fell. Government troops, having vowed retaliation on Wednesday for the assassination, fired machineguns into the city from helicopters.

A security source said the bomber who struck inside the security headquarters was a bodyguard entrusted with protecting the closest members of Assad's circle. State television said it was a suicide bomber. Anti-Assad groups claimed responsibility.

Washington, which fears a spillover into neighboring states, said the situation seemed to be spinning out of control. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said "the decisive fight" was under way in Damascus.

The U.N. Security Council put off a scheduled vote on a Syria resolution on Wednesday and U.S. President Barack Obama phoned Russia's Vladimir Putin, Assad's main world power protector, to try to persuade Moscow to drop support for him.

CORE OF CRISIS UNIT KILLED

The generals killed and wounded in Wednesday's bombing form the core of Assad's crisis unit to crush the revolt, which grew out of protests inspired by Arab Spring uprisings that unseated leaders in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya.

The armed forces chief of staff, Fahad Jassim al-Freij, quickly took over as defense minister on Wednesday to avoid giving any impression of official paralysis.

"This cowardly terrorist act will not deter our men in the armed forces from continuing their sacred mission of pursuing the remnants of these armed terrorist criminal gangs," Freij said on state television. "They will cut off every hand that tries to hurt the security of the nation or its citizens."

The explosion appeared to be part of a coordinated assault on the capital that has escalated since the start of the week. Rebel fighters call it the "liberation of Damascus" after months of clashes which activists say have killed 17,000 people.

"This is the final phase. They will fall very soon," Abdelbasset Seida, a leader of the opposition Syrian National Council, told Reuters in Qatar. "Today is a turning point in Syria's history. It will put more pressure on the regime and bring an end very soon, within weeks or months."

U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said: "This is a situation that is rapidly spinning out of control." He called for maximum global pressure on Assad to step down.

FEAR OF DESTABILISATION

Western leaders fear the conflict, which has been joined by al Qaeda-style jihadists, could destabilize Syria's neighbors: Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq and Jordan.

Syrian forces hit rebel positions across the capital after the attack on the security meeting, with activists saying government troops and pro-government militia were flooding in.

State television broadcast footage it said was filmed on Wednesday showing men in blue army fatigues ducking for cover and firing - the first time official media has shown clashes in the heart of the capital.

Government troops used heavy machineguns and anti-aircraft guns against rebels in residential neighborhoods, armed mostly with small arms and rocket-propelled grenades.

Rebels were jubilant at their success in penetrating into the capital and at the deaths of the security chiefs. Abdullah al-Shami, a rebel commander based in Turkey, said: "I expect a speedy collapse of the regime ... and it means we will not be in need of outside intervention, with the regime beginning to crumble much faster than we envisaged."

Yet some opposition figures said victory would still not be easy.

"It is going to be difficult to sustain supply lines and the rebels may have to make a tactical withdrawal at one point, like they did in other cities," veteran opposition activist Fawaz Tello said from Istanbul.

"But what is clear is that Damascus has joined the revolt."

(Additional reporting by Dominic Evans and Erika Solomon in Beirut, Khaled Yacoub Oweis in Amman, Suleiman Al-Khalidi in Antakya, Turkey and Regan Doherty in Doha; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Louise Ireland)