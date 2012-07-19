People walk past closed shops in the Christian quarter of Bab Touma, during a tour organised by the Syrian Information Ministry in order to demonstrate normal life in the capital, July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

A man walks beside damaged shops on a street littered with debris in Homs July 17, 2012. Picture taken July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Members of the Free Syrian Army have lunch in Kafr Takharim, on the outskirts of Idlib July 17, 2012. Picture taken July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

A member of the Free Syrian Army looks on from a truck in Kafr Takharim, on the outskirts of Idlib July 17, 2012. Picture taken July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

(L-R) Former Syrian Defence Minister General Hassan Ali Turkmani, Defence Minister Daoud Rajha and Assef Shawkat, the brother-in-law of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad are seen in this combination photo. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/Sana/Handout/Files

Syria's Interior Minister Mohammed al-Shaar speaks during a news conference in Damascus, in this file picture taken February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri/Files

Members of the Free Syrian Army are seen in Kafr Takharim, on the outskirts of Idlib July 17, 2012. Picture taken July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Assef Shawkat, brother-in-law of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, stands during the funeral of late president Hafez al-Assad in Damascus in this June 13, 2000 file photo. Shawkat was killed in a bomb attack which targeted a meeting of Assad's top security and military officials on July 18, 2012, Hezbollah's al-Manar television and a security source in Syria said. REUTERS /Khaled al-Hariri/Files

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Dawoud Rajha attends a Syrian air defence live ammunitions exercise in an undisclosed location in this undated file handout distributed on July 9, 2012. Daoud Rajha was killed by a bomb which exploded during a meeting of ministers and security officials at a national security building in Damascus on July 18, 2012, state television said. REUTERS/Sana/Files

Syrian Defence Minister Daoud Rajha attends a dinner in honour of army officers in Damascus on the anniversary of the 65th Army Foundation in this August 1, 2010 file photo. Daoud Rajha was killed by a bomb which exploded during a meeting of ministers and security officials at a national security building in Damascus on July 18, 2012, state television said. Picture taken August 1, 2010 REUTERS/Sana/Files

Syrian General Fahad Jassim al-Freij is seen in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA on July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout/Files

Daoud Rajha is sworn in as Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (R) in Damascus in this October 9, 2011 file photo. Rajha was killed by a bomb which exploded during a meeting of ministers and security officials at a national security building in Damascus on July 18, 2012, state television said. Picture taken October 9, 2011. REUTERS/SANA/Files

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (C) stands with leaders of the army, including Fahad Jassim al-Freij (front L) and Daoud Rajha (front R) at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in a ceremony to mark the 38th anniversary of the 1973 October War with Israel, in Damascus in this October 6, 2011 file handout photo released to Reuters on July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout/Files

AMMAN/CILVEGOZU, Turkey Rebels seized control of sections of Syria's international borders and torched the main police headquarters in the heart of old Damascus, advancing relentlessly after the assassination of Bashar al-Assad's closest lieutenants.

The battle for parts of the capital raged into the early hours of Friday, with corpses piled in the streets. In some neighborhoods residents said there were signs the government's presence was diminishing.

Officials in neighboring Iraq confirmed that Syrian rebels were now in control of the Syrian side of the main Abu Kamal border checkpoint on the Euphrates River highway, one of the major trade routes across the Middle East.

Rebels also claimed control of at least two border crossings into Turkey at Bab al-Hawa and Jarablus, in what appeared to have been a coordinated campaign to seize Syria's frontiers.

In Damascus, a witness in the central old quarter district of Qanawat said the huge headquarters of the Damascus Province Police was black with smoke and abandoned after being torched and looted in a rebel attack.

"Three patrol cars came to the site and were hit by roadside bombs," said activist Abu Rateb by telephone. "I saw three bodies in one car. Others said dozens of security men and shabbiha (pro-Assad militia) lay dead or wounded along Khaled bin al-Walid street, before ambulances took them away."

The next few days will be critical in determining whether Assad's government can recover from the devastating blow of Wednesday's bombing, which wiped out much of Assad's command structure and destroyed his circle's aura of invulnerability.

Assad's powerful brother-in-law, his defense minister and a top general were killed in Wednesday's attack. The head of intelligence and the interior minister were wounded.

Government forces have responded by blasting at rebels in their own capital with helicopter gunships and artillery stationed in the mountains overlooking it.

Assad's own failure to appear in public for more than 24 hours - he was finally shown on television on Thursday swearing in a replacement for his slain defense minister - added to the sense of his power evaporating. His whereabouts are not clear.

Diplomatic efforts - rapidly overtaken by events on the ground - collapsed in disarray on Thursday when Russia and China vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution that would have imposed sanctions unless Syrian authorities halted violence. Washington said the Council had "failed utterly".

Activists in Damascus said rebels were now in control of the capital's northern Barzeh district, where troops and armored vehicles had pulled out.

The army had also pulled out of the towns of Tel and Dumair north of Damascus after taking heavy losses, they said. However they said troops were hitting the western district of Mezzeh with heavy machineguns and anti-aircraft guns overnight.

The reports could not be confirmed. The Syrian government restricts access by international journalists.

A resident who toured much of Damascus late on Thursday said he saw signs that the government's presence was diminishing, with only sporadic checkpoints and tanks in place in some areas. The Interior Ministry at the main Marjeh Square had a fraction of its usual contingent of guards still in place.

Shelling could be heard on the southwestern suburb of Mouadamiyeh from hills overlooking the city where the Fourth Division, commanded by Assad's brother Maher, is based, he said.

Syrian television showed the bodies of about 20 men in T-shirts and jeans with weapons lying at their sides, sprawled across a road in the capital's Qaboun district. It described them as terrorists killed in battle.

COORDINATION

The operations to seize the border checkpoints appear to show a level of coordination and effectiveness hitherto unseen from the rebels, who have been outgunned and outnumbered by the army throughout the 16-month conflict.

Footage filmed by rebels at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey showed them climbing onto rooftops and tearing up a poster of Assad.

"The crossing is under our control. They withdrew their armored vehicles," said a rebel fighter who would only be identified as Ali, being treated for wounds on the Turkish side.

Two officers in the rebel Free Syrian Army said fighters were keeping themselves busy into the early hours of Friday, dismantling border computer systems, seizing security records and emptying the shelves of the duty free shop.

At least 30 government tanks in the area had not mobilized to try to recapture the border post, according to Ahmad Zaidan, a senior Free Syrian Army commander.

Officials in neighboring Lebanon said refugees were pouring across the frontier: a security source said 20,000 Syrians had crossed on Thursday.

UTTER FAILURE

Diplomacy has been largely ineffective throughout the crisis, with Western countries condemning Assad but showing no stomach for the sort of robust intervention that saw NATO bombers help blast Libya's Muammar Gaddafi from power last year.

Thursday's failed U.N. Security Council resolution, which would have extended a small, unarmed U.N. monitoring mission, was the third that has been vetoed by Russia and China.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, said the Security Council had "failed utterly", and Washington would look outside the body for ways "to bring pressure to bear on the Assad regime and to deliver assistance to those in need".

To replace the vetoed text, Britain proposed a four-paragraph resolution that would at least extend the expiring mandate of the monitors for 30 days. Russia's ambassador said he would ask Moscow to consider it.

(Additional reporting by Oliver Holmes, Samia Nakhoul and Dominic Evans in Beirut, Suleiman Al-Khalidi in Cilvegozu, Turkey; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Andrew Roche)