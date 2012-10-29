Free Syrian Army fighters ride on vehicles during clashes with pro-government forces in Haram town, Idlib Governorate, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Free Syrian Army fighters fire a rocket towards a castle where pro-government forces are based, in Haram town, Idlib Governorate, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Smoke from what activists say was missile fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen at Erbeen, near Damascus October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Maawia Al-Naser/Shaam News Network/Handout

A resident reacts after his house was hit by a jet fighter strike in the village of Kafranbel in Idlib October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha

Smoke rises over a castle that Free Syrian Army fighters say is occupied by pro-government forces after the fighters fired rockets and mortars at it, in Haram town, Idlib Governorate, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A resident shows Free Syrian Army fighters what he says is part of a rocket shell from a pro-government forces helicopter, in Haram town, Idlib Governorate, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A man looks up at the sky as residents walk outside after a strike in a residential area in the village of Kafranbel in Idlib October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha

Residents gather around a crater caused by a jet fighter strike in the village of Kafranbel in Idlib October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha

Residents search for bodies under rubble after a jet fighter strike in the village of Kafranbel in Idlib October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha

Residents search for bodies under rubble after a jet fighter strike in the Idlib countryside October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha

Residents search for bodies under rubble after a jet fighter strike in the village of Kafranbel in Idlib October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha

A boy looks up at a jet fighter after a strike in a residential area in the village of Kafranbel in Idlib October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Giath Taha

Residents look at Free Syrian Army fighters as they arrive to fight the pro-government forces, in Haram town, Idlib Governorate, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

U.N.-Arab League peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi (L) and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov address the media after their meeting in Moscow October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Residents carry the coffins of men, whom activists say was killed by shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, during their funeral in Yabroud near Damascus October 28, 2012. Picture taken October 28, 2012. REUTERS/ Shaam News Network/Handout

Tents for Syrian refugees are seen at Bab El Hawa on the outskirts of Idlib, near the Syrian-Turkey border October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Redwan Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network/Handout

Smoke rises from what activists say was a missile fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Erbeen, near Damascus October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Maawia Al-Naser/Shaam News Network/Handout

BEIRUT/AMMAN Syrian jets bombed parts of Damascus on Monday in what residents said were the capital's fiercest air raids yet, at the end of what was supposed to be a four-day truce.

"More than 100 buildings have been destroyed, some leveled to the ground," said opposition activist Moaz al-Shami. "Whole neighbourhoods are deserted."

Each side in the 19-month-old conflict between President Bashar al-Assad and rebels blamed the other for breaking the truce proposed by peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi to mark a Muslim holiday. Two car bombs rocked the capital on Monday, state media reported.

"I am deeply disappointed that the parties failed to respect the call to suspend fighting," U.N. chief Ban Ki-moon said.

"This crisis cannot be solved with more weapons and bloodshed ... the guns must fall silent."

Although the military and several rebel groups accepted the plan to stop shooting over Eid al-Adha, which ends on Monday, 500 people have been killed since Friday, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition organization.

Damascus residents said Monday's air raids were the heaviest since jets and helicopters first bombarded pro-opposition parts of the capital in August.

"Even electricity poles have been hit and they are lying among pools of water from burst pipes. There is no food, water, electricity or telephones," said Shami, who said he witnessed three air raids in the northeastern suburb of Harasta alone.

State media said "armed terrorist groups" had broken the truce over the four days in the cities of Aleppo, Homs and Deir al-Zor and had detonated two car bombs in the capital on Monday.

One killed 10 people, including women and children, near a bakery in Jaramana, a district controlled by forces loyal to Assad. The other was in Hajar al-Aswad, a neighborhood where rebels are based.

INDISPENSABLE

The conflict - which pits majority Sunni Muslims against a leadership dominated by Alawites - a branch of Shi'ite Islam - has grown increasingly sectarian.

The Observatory said that more than 200 Kurdish civilians were detained over the weekend by "militants" and a Kurdish man died from wounds he sustained during torture.

Rebels in Aleppo have fought with Kurdish militants in recent days, accusing Syria's Kurds of siding with Assad. Many Kurds say they want to stay out of the violence by distancing themselves from either side.

Brahimi, who met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Monday before flying to Beijing, said the renewed violence would not discourage him.

"We think this civil war must end ... and the new Syria has to be built by all its sons," he said. "The support of Russia and other members of the (U.N.) Security Council is indispensable."

Russia and China have vetoed three Western-backed U.N. draft resolutions condemning Assad's government for the violence.

Beijing, keen to show it does not take sides in Syria, has urged Damascus to talk to the opposition and meet demands for political change and has advocated a transitional government.

Big-power rifts have paralyzed U.N. action over Syria, but Assad's political and armed opponents are also deeply divided, a problem which their Western allies say has complicated efforts to provide greater support.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry released a statement after Monday's car bombs, lambasting the Security Council for not condemning actions it said "encouraged terrorists to continue their crimes against the Syrian people."

The civil war continued to spill over Syria's borders on Monday, as mortar bombs landed in southern Turkey. A judicial source in Lebanon said eight Syrians were arrested near the border in possession of arms and one was charged with firing at the Lebanese army.

(Additional reporting by Thomas Grove in Moscow and Michael Martina in Beijing; Writing by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)