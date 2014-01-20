ANKARA Iran rebuffed on Monday a precondition for taking part in Syria peace talks in Geneva this week, saying it could not accept a plan for a Syrian political transition agreed at talks in the Swiss city in 2012, the ISNA news agency reported.

"Setting such a condition to accept the Geneva 1 agreement for attending at the Geneva 2 meeting is rejected and unacceptable," ISNA quoted deputy Foreign Minister Hosein Amirabdollahian as saying.

"Iran will attend the talks without any precondition based on an invitation by U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon." Iran is a staunch ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his conflict with rebels fighting to overthrow him.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)