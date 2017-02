AMMAN A Jordanian source confirmed fighting broke out between Jordanian and Syrian forces in the Tel Shehab-Turra border region on Friday but said there appeared to have been no Jordanian deaths.

"The Syrian side fired across the border and fighting ensued. Initial reports indicate that there has been no one killed from the Jordanian side," said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Ralph Gowling)