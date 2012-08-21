More than 18,000 people have been killed in Syria since the revolt against President Bashar al-Assad began in March, 2011, according to the United Nations.

Here are some of the foreign and Syrian journalists who have died in the conflict:

FOREIGNERS

January 11, 2012 - Gilles Jacquier, of France 2 television station, is killed along with at least seven other people by bombardment during a government-organized visit to Homs. He was the first foreign journalist to be killed in the uprising.

February 22 - Marie Colvin, an American who worked for Britain's Sunday Times and Remi Ochlik, a French photographer, are killed by bombardment in Homs.

February 16 - New York Times journalist Anthony Shadid, an American of Lebanese descent, dies of an asthma attack while reporting in eastern Syria.

April 9 - Ali Shaaban, a Lebanese cameraman for Lebanon's Al-Jadeed television channel is killed by gunfire near the border between Syria and Lebanon's northern Wadi Khaled area.

August 20 - Mika Yamamoto, a Japanese journalist working for independent news wire Japan Press, is fatally wounded while travelling with the rebel Free Syrian Army in Aleppo.

SYRIANS

November 20, 2011 - Cameraman Ferzat Jerban is found dead in Homs.

December 27 - Basil al-Sayed, a freelance cameraman, dies days after being shot in the Baba Amr neighborhood in Homs.

January 4, 2012 - Shukri Abu Burghul, who worked for state-run Radio Damascus, dies in Damascus days after being shot.

February 4 - Mazhar Tayyara, a photo journalist who contributed to Agence France-Presse and other international outlets, is killed in Homs.

February 24 - Anas al-Tarsha, a videographer who documented unrest in Homs, is killed in a mortar attack.

June 27 - Gunmen storm headquarters of pro-government Syrian television channel Ikhbariya, killing three employees.

August 5 - Islamist militant group claims responsibility for the kidnap and killing of Syrian state television presenter Mohammed al-Saeed.

August 11 - Gunmen kill Ali Abbas, head of domestic news at state news agency SANA, at his Damascus home. Bara'a Yusuf al-Bushi, who contributed to international outlets including Al Arabiya, Al Jazeera and Sky News, is killed the same day.

