U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry speaks at the Diplomatic and Political Joint Coordinating Committee meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari at the State Department in Washington August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will make a statement on Syria at 2 p.m. EDT, the State Department said on Monday, as the United States weighs options to respond to reports of a chemical weapons attack on civilians near Damascus.

Kerry said in a round of phone calls to his foreign counterparts on Sunday that there was "very little doubt" the Syrian government had gassed its own citizens.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)