VIENNA The head of U.N. peacekeeping operations has asked Austria for more time to line up replacements for Austrian troops due to be withdrawn from a Golan Heights buffer zone between Syria and Israel within weeks.

"Austria has to make us a better offer," Herve Ladsous told Austrian paper Die Presse in an interview published on Wednesday. "To be completely honest, we need more time."

The first group of 60 to 80 soldiers from the 380 Austrian peacekeepers in the 1,000-strong U.N. Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) is due to arrive home later on Wednesday.

Austria said last week it would recall its observers after worsening fighting between Syrian rebels and troops in the area. The pullout is slated to take two to four weeks.

Ladsous said the United Nations had approached potential contributor nations, but would need at least six to eight weeks to replace the Austrians, formerly the backbone of UNDOF.

"The mission is important and will we do our utmost to keep it alive," he said.

Ladsous said no other contributing countries, which include India and the Philippines, had told him of plans to withdraw from UNDOF, which has operated on the Golan since 1974.

