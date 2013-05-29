BEIRUT Lebanese politicians are expected to vote on Friday on a proposal to postpone a June parliamentary election until late next year because of deteriorating security and political deadlock, lawmakers said on Wednesday.

Speaking after meeting parliament speaker Nabih Berri, they quoted him as saying conditions were not conducive for holding a vote in Lebanon, which has been rocked by violence fuelled by the civil war in neighboring Syria.

Street fighting in the northern city of Tripoli killed more than 25 people last week and rockets were fired on Sunday at the south Beirut stronghold of the militant group Hezbollah, which is fighting in Syria for President Bashar al-Assad.

"The exceptional security situation is the basic reason to extend parliament," Berri said, according to politicians who attended the meeting. "It doesn't allow for a proper parliamentary election."

Even before the escalating violence, disagreement among politicians over changes to Lebanon's electoral law had put the June poll date in serious doubt.

Most political parties oppose the existing first-past-the-post style system and have been discussing a hybrid law which would introduce an element of proportional representation. But they have failed to reach consensus on a new law.

The sense of drift over the election, coupled with the failure of prime minister designate Tammam Salam to form a government after two months of talks, has left a sense of political vacuum in a country struggling with economic slowdown and a refugee tide from Syria, as well as the growing bloodshed.

NOV. 2014 POLL LIKELY

"Friday's parliamentary session will have one sole item - the extension of parliament," said Michel Moussa, a Greek Catholic member of parliament who is allied to Berri's Shi'ite Amal party and who attended Wednesday's talks.

"There's a lot of talk about dates, from (extending) two years, or a year and three months or four months... But the tendency is towards a year and five months," Moussa said.

That would most likely mean an election in November 2014.

Antoine Zahra, a Maronite member of the Lebanese Forces party, also backed the idea of an election delay.

"There are three reasons to extend parliament: the consensus that the (existing) law is no good, to give an opportunity to find a law which grants proper representation, and thirdly the overwhelming security situation in the country."

Sunday's rocket attacks were the first to apparently directly target Hezbollah stronghold in the south of the capital and came hours after Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah pledged to support Assad whatever the cost.

The civil war has also drawn Sunni Muslim fighters to Syria to support the rebels, leading to fears that the rival factions will eventually end up battling back home in Lebanon, still rebuilding from its own 1975-1990 civil war.

(Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Pravin Char)