BEIRUT Unidentified attackers stabbed at least five Syrian passengers on a bus in the Lebanese capital on Monday, security sources said, in what appeared to be another incident of violence linked to the civil war in neighboring Syria.

It was unclear who the attackers or the victims were, but Lebanon is becoming increasingly vulnerable to tensions between groups supporting opposing sides in Syria's conflict.

Lebanon's state news agency said there were 25 Syrians on the bus when they were attacked by eight unidentified assailants driving three separate cars. The passengers were on their way to a studio to record traditional Syrian songs, it said.

The security sources told Reuters that none of the victims were seriously wounded and that police were investigating the motive for the assault.

Lebanon has been on edge since clashes erupted in the southern coastal city of Sidon earlier this week. Dozens of people were killed in fighting between the army and supporters of an Islamist sheikh who has backed the rebels in Syria.

Several small clashes and protests have broken out across the country but have so far not grown into wider violence.

