ISTANBUL U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told Western and Arab nations at a meeting in Istanbul on Wednesday that a transition strategy in Syria must include President Bashar al-Assad's full transfer of power, a senior U.S. State Department official said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the official said Clinton had also told the group that transition in Syria must include a fully representative interim government that would lead to free and fair elections.

France also announced at the meeting it would hold a full "Friends of Syria" meeting in Paris on July 6, the official said.

