GENEVA The National Coordination Body, a Syrian opposition group that some rebels see as a front for President Bashar al-Assad, has decided not to take part in peace talks that will begin next week, international mediator Lakhdar Brahimi said on Thursday.

Brahimi said in a statement that he respected the organization's decision not to join the opposition delegation to the talks but deeply regretted they would not be included. Brahimi has yet to announce the make-up of the two delegations to the talks, which are set to begin on Jan 22.

The National Coordination Body is also known as the National Coordination Committee.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by John Stonestreet)