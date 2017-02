BEIRUT Syria's Foreign Ministry is expelling the charge d'affaires of the Netherlands and is giving her 72 hours to leave the country, state television said on Wednesday.

The expulsion of the Dutch diplomat - one of the few top-level representatives of Western countries left in Damascus - follows similar steps against Syrian diplomats by a host of countries after last week's massacre in Houla in central Syria.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Alison Williams)