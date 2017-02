BEIRUT Syria's state TV said on Thursday new Defence Minister General Fahad Jassim al-Freij took his oath of office in front of President Bashar al-Assad, who has not appeared in public since a bomb attack killed three of his top security officials.

The TV did not show any footage or pictures of the ceremony nor did it say where it took place.

(Reporting by Erika Solomon, editing by Diana Abdallah)