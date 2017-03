U.S. President Barack Obama looks up during a meeting with Baltic leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington August 30, 2013. During the meeting, Obama spoke with reporters about the crisis in Syria. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama discussed Syria in phone calls with British Prime Minister David Cameron and French President Francois Hollande on Friday, a senior administration official said.

The calls came as Obama seeks the broadest diplomatic support possible for a military strike to retaliate against a Syrian chemical weapons attack on August 21 that U.S. intelligence says killed 1,429 people.

(Reporting By Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton; editing by Christopher Wilson)