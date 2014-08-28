WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama will meet his top national security advisers on Thursday to discuss the challenge presented by Islamic State militants and the situation in Iraq and Syria, the White House announced.

Obama's meeting, with Vice President Joe Biden and members of his National Security Council, will take place at 4 p.m. EDT in the White House Situation Room.

Obama is considering launching airstrikes against Islamic State targets in Syria after the beheading of American journalist James Foley.

"Today the President is meeting with his National Security Council to discuss the situation in Iraq and Syria, our ongoing efforts to support the Iraqi government, and our efforts to counter the threat posed by ISIL (Islamic State). You should not expect that we'll have new decisions to announce on these issues today," a White House official said.

