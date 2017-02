U.S. President Barack Obama pauses during a news conference at the G20 Summit in St. Petersburg September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will give interviews on Monday to the three network news anchors, as well as to anchors from PBS, CNN, and Fox, more evidence of a "full court press" strategy ahead of pivotal congressional votes on military strikes in Syria.

The interviews will be taped on Monday afternoon and will air during each network's Monday evening news broadcast, the White House said.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Beech)