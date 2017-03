WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G8 meeting in Northern Ireland on Monday and will discuss the crisis in Syria and arms control issues, the White House said on Friday.

"They clearly have a very broad agenda to discuss," said Ben Rhodes, Obama's deputy national security advisor, noting counterterrorism issues, Afghanistan and arms control will also be on the agenda.

(Reporting by Laura MacInnis and Roberta Rampton)