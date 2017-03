U.S. President Barack Obama pauses while speaking about Syria to reporters during a meeting with Baltic leaders in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will deliver a statement on Syria in the White House Rose Garden at 1:15 p.m. ET (1715 GMT) on Saturday, the White House said.

The announcement, made in an update to his schedule, came after his national security advisors gathered at the White House for more than two hours.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, Roberta Rampton; Editing by Vicki Allen)