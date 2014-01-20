ISTANBUL Syria's western-backed opposition National Coalition confirmed it would take part in international talks on January 22 after an invitation to Iran to attend the talks was retracted by the United Nations on Monday.

"We appreciate the United Nations and (U.N. Secretary General) Ban Ki-moon's understanding of our position. We think they have taken the right decision. Our participation is confirmed for 22 January," Monzer Akbik, chief of staff of the president of the National Coalition told Reuters.

Another coalition member, Anas Abdah, said they would send a list of conference delegates to the United Nations later on Monday.

