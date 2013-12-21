Free Syrian Army fighters run down a staircase as they flee a building in fear of an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's Saif al-Dawla district, in this file picture taken by Molhem Barakat on August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat/Files

Syrian activist and photographer Molhem Barakat poses at an undisclosed location in this recent picture taken in November 2013. Barakat died on December 20, 2013, as he took photographs of a battle over Kindi Hospital in Aleppo, between rebels and forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIRUT A Syrian photographer who took pictures for Reuters on a freelance basis has been killed while covering fighting in Aleppo, activists said.

Molhem Barakat died on Friday as he took photographs of a battle over a hospital between rebels and forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad. Rebels had accused government forces of turning the Kindi Hospital into a barracks.

As well as covering the conflict, Barakat took pictures showing the life of ordinary Syrians in the divided city, which used to be Syria's commercial hub.

The civil war in Syria has claimed the lives of well over 100,000 people since 2011 and driven millions into neighboring countries.

Barakat had sent Reuters dozens of pictures since May this year. Many of those pictures appeared in publications around the world.

(Editing by Matthew Tostevin)