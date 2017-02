BEIRUT Syrian former Prime Minister Riyad Hijab, who defected on Monday will leave Jordan and head to Qatar, al-Arabiya news channel said, quoting his spokesman.

An official source in the Jordanian capital Amman confirmed that Hijab had gone over to the opposition seeking to topple President Bashar al-Assad after fleeing across the border with his family.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Jon Hemming)