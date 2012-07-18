VILNIUS British foreign minister William Hague said the killing of top Syrian defense and security officials in a bomb attack on Wednesday showed there was a need for strong action by the United Nations to end the conflict.

"All such events increase the arguments for a strong and decisive resolution from the United Nations," Hague said during an official visit to Lithuania.

"I think it is clear that situation is deteriorating rapidly," he said. Syria was threatened with "chaos and collapse", he said, urging Russia and China to support a stronger resolution in the U.N. Security Council.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel echoed his comments, saying in Berlin: "This shows us that it is high time to ratify the next U.N. resolution.

"My plea to all members of the U.N. Security council is to agree on a common resolution," she said, adding that only this could help bring an end to massive human rights abuses in a country shaken by civil war, she added.

"The peace plan proposed by Kofi Annan is the best foundation for the political transition process in Syria. It needs more support and thus credibility from all sides. We must punish violations with sanctions from the international community," Merkel said.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Andreas Rinke and Chris Cottrel in Berlin; writing by Jon Boyle, editing by Diana Abdallah)