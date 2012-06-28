GENEVA The U.N. refugee agency doubled its forecast for the number of refugees who will flee Syria this year to 185,000 and said it would need more than twice as much money as previously thought, the U.N. coordinator for Syrian refugees Panos Moumtzis said.

Refugee numbers have doubled to 96,000 since March, overtaking the U.N. refugee aid plan for 2012 that was made in that month and forcing the United Nations to revise its forecast, he said on Thursday.

U.N. humanitarian agencies and their partner organizations now say they need $193 million to help the refugees, more than twice the $84.1 million they appealed for in March.

