Here is a look at the rising human cost of Syria's civil war:

DEATH TOLL IN SYRIA

- The United Nations said on May 15 the death toll in Syria from the two-year-old civil war is at least 80,000, an increase of about 10,000 from February 2013.

- The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based group which monitors the violence through a network of activists inside Syria, said on May 13 at least 94,000 people have been killed but the death toll is likely to be as high as 120,000.

- The Syrian Revolution Martyr Database website shows a toll of 65,834 as of May 2.

REFUGEES FROM SYRIA

- The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said the number of Syrian refugees including those awaiting registration is 1,515,639.

JORDAN: 473,587 including those awaiting registration

LEBANON: 470,457 registered and awaiting registration

TURKEY: 347,157 registered and awaiting registration

IRAQ: 147,464 registered refugees

EGYPT: 66,922 registered refugees

REFUGEES INSIDE SYRIA

The U.N.'s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimated this month that out of Syria's 23 million population, 4.25 million were in need of humanitarian assistance across all 14 governorates. Of those, about 1.5 million are at imminent risk of food insecurity. OCHA says that 6.8 million people in Syria are classed as people in need.