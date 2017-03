MOSCOW The Syrian government is acting "in good faith" to eliminate its chemical weapons and there is no need to put additional pressure on Damascus despite delays, the Interfax news agency quoted a Russian diplomat as saying on Friday.

"We see that the Syrians are approaching the fulfillment of their obligations seriously and in good faith," Interfax quoted diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov as saying after the United States accused Damascus of stalling.

(Writing by Steve Gutterman)