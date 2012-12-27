MOSCOW International Syria envoy Lakhdar Brahimi will fly to Moscow on Saturday for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on how to end Syria's 21-month-old conflict, a Russian foreign ministry spokesman said.

Syrian diplomats earlier on Thursday entered the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow to discuss proposals for a peaceful resolution to the crisis following a diplomatic push by Brahimi in Damascus this week.

Plans made by Brahimi to broker a peaceful transfer of power in Syria will top the agenda when Lavrov and Brahimi meet on later this week, the foreign ministry spokesman said.

"We plan to discuss a range of issues linked to a political and diplomatic settlement in Syria, including Brahimi's efforts aimed at ending the violence and the launch of a comprehensive national dialogue," Alexander Lukashevich said.

On Thursday, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Makdad and another aide will meet Lavrov and Mikhail Bogdanov, the Kremlin's envoy for Middle East affairs, a Russian foreign ministry source said, without detailing the nature of the talks.

