MOSCOW Russia on Friday condemned a massacre reported by opposition activists in Syria and called for an inquiry into bloodshed which it said served the interests of parties who want to fuel a religious conflict.

The Foreign Ministry did not directly apportion blame over the massacre in which opposition sources said a village was bombarded by helicopter gunships and tanks and then stormed by militiamen who slaughtered some families.

"We have no doubt that this wrongdoing serves the interests of those powers that are not seeking peace but persistently seek to sow the seeds of interconfessional and civilian conflict on the Syrian soil," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Timothy Heritage)