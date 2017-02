MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that the Syrian opposition coalition's refusal to talk to President Bashar al-Assad's government amounts to a "dead end".

"We are sure this is a dead-end position which only will lead to degradation of the situation," said Lavrov, who also repeated Russia's position that Assad's exit must not be a precondition for a political process.

(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel Writing by Steve Gutterman)