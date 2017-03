MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday Moscow had presented a draft U.N. Security Council resolution on "fighting terrorism" in Syria in addition to its attempt at a resolution on aid access there.

"Terrorism is certainly no less acute a problem (than the humanitarian crisis)," Lavrov told a news conference.

(Reporting by Steve Gutterman, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper)