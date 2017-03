WASHINGTON The White House said on Tuesday it welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin's acknowledgement that a political transition of some sort is need in Syria.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said there are now 65 countries taking part in a U.S.-led coalition to fight the Islamic State militant group.

Earnest said he anticipates that a year from now, the United States will still be talking about problems in Syria.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)