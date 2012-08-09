ALEPPO, Syria Syrian rebels withdrew from parts of a strategic district of Aleppo on Thursday after fierce fighting with President Bashar al-Assad's forces, a rebel commander said.

"There have been some withdrawals of Free Syrian Army fighters from Salaheddine," Abu Ali said. Rebels had abandoned two streets which had been frontlines in the conflict, he said, but were regrouping for a counter-attack.

Buildings in the area have been flattened by bombardment and rebels are short of ammunition. Another fighter said at least 30 people had been killed in the fighting which has ebbed and flowed in Salaheddine for two days.

(Reporting by Hadeel al-Shalchi in Aleppo and Mariam Karouny in Beirut; Editing by Pravin Char)