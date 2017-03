Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) speaks about ''Ending Senate Gridlock'' at the Center for American Progress Action Fund in Washington July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid is "guardedly optimistic" that his chamber next week will approve limited military strikes against Syria, a Democratic aide said on Thursday.

The aide said the first Senate vote on a proposed use-of-force resolution requested by President Barack Obama will likely be held on Wednesday to overcome an anticipated Republican procedural roadblock.

