GENEVA International envoy Lakhdar Brahimi and senior envoys from Russia and the United States called for a political solution to end Syria's crisis on Friday but reached no breakthrough.

"We stressed again that in our view there was no military solution to this conflict. We underscored the necessity to reach a political solution based on the Geneva communiqué of 30 June 2012," Brahimi said in a joint statement read out after his closed-door talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.

Brahimi, in answer to a question, told reporters in Geneva: "If you are asking whether there is a solution around the corner, I'm not sure that is the case."

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles)