THE HAGUE The Dutch foreign minister said he and his British counterpart had discussed stepping up sanctions against Syria to hasten an end to 16 months of conflict in the country.

"We are reflecting on, for instance, stepping up the sanctions," Dutch Foreign Minister Uri Rosenthal said after a meeting with William Hague, the British foreign secretary.

"There can be no future for Syria with Assad in power," Hague said.

